Indiana State University Homecoming festivities canceled, football game still taking place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University officials have canceled 2020 Homecoming activities.

This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the members of ISU's Homecoming Committee recommended canceling the activities, like the tent city and the parade.

They said a large-scale celebration in late October would not be consistent with the school's decision to finish the fall semester with mostly online learning after Thanksgiving.

ISU President Deborah Curtis announced the cancellation at Friday's board meeting.

Curtis said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett is supportive of the decision.

The football game, scheduled for October 24, is still scheduled to take place.

In a written statement, Curtis said they will be "very diligent in planning for an even better Homecoming in 2021 and we will engage in that work beginning now."