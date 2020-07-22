Indiana State University Covid-19 policies for athletes and fans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- College athletics programs are facing some major changes due to Covid-19. Indiana State University athletes for all seasons are roughly in the same boat. New policy changes could not only mean a change of game schedule, but also a change in their daily lives.

Athletic trainers have been keeping all athletes updated through video calls with each team. The calls last up to an hour. This gives each athlete time to ask the questions they need to get better informed on what's going on.

The athletic staff wants to keep athletes informed with all the new changes and policies put in place. This includes wearing masks while working out, and keeping athletes six feet apart whenever they can. All athletes and staff are screened.

There has also been a phased approach to returning to athletic facilities. It is a four-step phase plan and currently, the college is on phase 2.5.

The Director of Sports Medicine and Performance at ISU says while this may be a very fluid situation, he just wants to make sure everyone is healthy and safe.

Kellen Norris says, "we want them to feel comfortable coming back, we want them to feel safe coming back, and we want them to be able to make the decision that it's right for them to come back."

Now the Director of Athletics for Indiana state university is still hopeful that there will be sports this fall. With the upcoming anticipation, fans will still be allowed into the games.

There will be a 20-25% percent capacity limit for fans. Fans will also have to wear a mask and stay socially distant from one another.

ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales wants people in the stands, but he wants people to be safe.

If you can't make it to the games there is a virtual option. You will be able to watch the games on ESPN-3 and live-stream the events through I-s-u's social media.