Campus police talk safety at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Campus police at Indiana State University are making sure students and community members are aware of the increase in pedestrians since school started a week ago. Their mission is to make sure that everyone around campus stays safe.

For a lot of students at ISU, this is their first time on their own in a brand new city. Indiana State University police have numerous points of advice to help keep students safe.

First and foremost, there are simply more pedestrians in traffic areas around campus and downtown Terre Haute. There are a number of crosswalks in these two areas and ISU police stress that drivers and students always pay attention.

ISU police chief Joe Newport says that ISU targets safety tips to freshman and people who have not been on ISU's campus before. Students who are drinking should be with trusted friends to lessen high-risk behavior.

Newport stresses the importance of if someone sees something suspicious, to say something to campus or local police. "As long as we have that dialogue between both groups," Newport said, "Then we have a better idea of any threats that may be coming our way or trends that are happening at other places that we need to be aware of."

Newport says the number one goal on Indiana State's campus is to keep everyone safe.