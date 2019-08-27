Clear

Campus police talk safety at Indiana State University

Campus police at Indiana State University are making sure students and community members are aware of the increase in pedestrians since school started a week ago. Their mission is to make sure that everyone around campus stays safe.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:58 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Campus police at Indiana State University are making sure students and community members are aware of the increase in pedestrians since school started a week ago. Their mission is to make sure that everyone around campus stays safe.

For a lot of students at ISU, this is their first time on their own in a brand new city. Indiana State University police have numerous points of advice to help keep students safe.

First and foremost, there are simply more pedestrians in traffic areas around campus and downtown Terre Haute. There are a number of crosswalks in these two areas and ISU police stress that drivers and students always pay attention.

ISU police chief Joe Newport says that ISU targets safety tips to freshman and people who have not been on ISU's campus before. Students who are drinking should be with trusted friends to lessen high-risk behavior. 

Newport stresses the importance of if someone sees something suspicious, to say something to campus or local police. "As long as we have that dialogue between both groups," Newport said, "Then we have a better idea of any threats that may be coming our way or trends that are happening at other places that we need to be aware of."

Newport says the number one goal on Indiana State's campus is to keep everyone safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warmer Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adam Schenk

Image

Northview turf

Image

ISU Football

Image

Chad Smith

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

Image

Terre Haute parks leaders discuss YMCA, boat dock, and city golf courses during Thursday meeting

Image

Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Hoosier Pete Thief

Image

Crisis Pregnancy Center discusses its relationship-based program taught to area children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down