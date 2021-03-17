TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police will be stepping up patrols over the next few days.

Officers tell News 10 this is as many Hoosiers partake in more festivities because of Saint Patrick’s Day and the NCAA tournament.

They are calling the increased patrols “Full-Court Press.”

This is to combat impaired and dangerous driving.

Indiana State Police tells News 10 officers just want to keep everyone safe.

“You're gonna visit with your friends, you're gonna visit with your family, and you're gonna have a good time. Plan ahead, make sure you either have a way to stay at that residence or have a safe way to get home,” Sergeant, Matt Ames, said.

Ames adds there is many ways for you to get home. Have a designated driver, get an Uber, or get a Lyft driver.