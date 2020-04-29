CLAY/PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police say a trooper is okay after a crash with a delivery truck.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon at the Clay County Parke County line.
Police say a delivery truck driver turned into the trooper's squad car.
The squad car had its emergency lights activated.
Related Content
- Indiana State Police trooper okay after crash near Clay/Parke County line
- Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute
- No charges against Indiana State Police trooper in shooting death
- Indiana State Police troopers have their annual inspection
- Indiana State Police honors fallen troopers during Friday memorial
- 2nd Illinois State Police trooper killed in crash this week
- Victim identified in Clay County fatal crash
- Police identify man in Clay County I-70 motorcycle crash
- Clay County Election Results
- Illinois State Trooper with Clark County ties killed in the line of duty
Scroll for more content...