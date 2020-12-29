Clear

Indiana State Police to increase patrols for New Year's Eve

Every day, around 30 people are killed because of someone driving under the influence. That's according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Every day, around 30 people are killed because of someone driving under the influence. That's according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.

There are days during the year where we see an uptick in people driving under the influence. New Year's Eve is one of those days.

Indiana State Police says they will have more officers out that day. Ames told us they will be looking for aggressive or distracted drivers, drivers not wearing seatbelts, and those driving under the influence.

