Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inspectors with the Indiana State Police are out making sure school buses are being held to the highest standard.

They are doing their annual inspections.

Crews inspect things like stop arms and lights...but they are also looking at the new safety measure put in place by the school bus safety law.

They include new cameras.

Thanks to the law, drivers who pass a school bus when the stop arm s ut will now face harsher penalties.

To see what school districts have been checked, click here.