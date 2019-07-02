WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Inspectors with the Indiana State Police are out making sure school buses are being held to the highest standard.
They are doing their annual inspections.
Crews inspect things like stop arms and lights...but they are also looking at the new safety measure put in place by the school bus safety law.
They include new cameras.
Thanks to the law, drivers who pass a school bus when the stop arm s ut will now face harsher penalties.
To see what school districts have been checked, click here.
Related Content
- Indiana State Police starts annual school bus inspections
- Indiana State Police troopers have their annual inspection
- Online Public Inspection File
- Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17-day extravaganza
- Indiana school bus driver fired, allowed strangers on board
- School bus violations set new record in Indiana
- Indiana legislators push for school bus cameras after crash
- 1 student killed when truck collides with Indiana school bus
- Coroner ID’s Indiana boy killed in school bus crash
- Billboards will tout school bus safety in NE Indiana county
Scroll for more content...