Indiana State Police set to increase patrols over long Thanksgiving weekend

It's called 'Operation Safe Family Travel.'

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 1:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2018, there were 12 fatal crashes on Indiana highways around the Thanksgiving holiday.

That's according to Indiana State Police. That's why officers are working to keep you safe.

Indiana State Police says they will be increasing patrols this week.

Officials say its everyone's job to keep people safe during the holidays.

There are a few things you can do to stay safe on the roadway this holiday season.

They include:

  • Making sure you're well-rested if you're traveling a long distance.
  • Remember that tired drivers often mimic drunk drivers
  • Avoid driving distracted.
  • Avoid hanging out in the left lane on multiple lane highways.

