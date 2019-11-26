Indiana State Police set to increase patrols over long Thanksgiving weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2018, there were 12 fatal crashes on Indiana highways around the Thanksgiving holiday.

That's according to Indiana State Police. That's why officers are working to keep you safe.

Indiana State Police says they will be increasing patrols this week.

It's called 'Operation Safe Family Travel.'

Officials say its everyone's job to keep people safe during the holidays.

There are a few things you can do to stay safe on the roadway this holiday season.

They include: