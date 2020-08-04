Indiana State Police remind you of Back To School Safety Tips

Driving Safety Tips

• ALWAYS watch for stopped school buses in the morning hours and afternoon hours.

• Watch for children walking to and from school and waiting at bus stops.

• ALWAYS keep your eyes on the road and be patient driving behind school buses.



School Zone Driving Safety Tips

• Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits.

• When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.

• ALWAYS stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.

• Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

• Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, and in school parking lots.

• NEVER pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.

• NEVER text while driving in a school zone.

• Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.



Walking to School Safety Tips

• Leave home early enough to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.

• Use the same route every day and never use shortcuts.

• Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.

• Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.

• Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.

• Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals and signs.

• Only cross streets at designated crosswalks.

• Always look both ways before crossing the street.

• Always walk and never run across intersections.

• Don't talk to strangers. Teach your children to create distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.

• If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.

• Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.



School Bus Safety Tips

• Make it a habit of arriving at the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled arrival of the bus.

• Make sure your child stays out of the street and avoids excessive horseplay while waiting for the school bus.

• Be sure the bus comes to a complete stop before getting on or off.

• When riding the bus, make sure your child understands they must remain seated and keep their head and arms inside the bus at all times.

• Do not shout or distract the driver.

• Always listen to the instructions of the bus driver.



Student Driver Safety Tips

• NO cell phones while driving.

• NO extra passengers.

• NO speeding.

• NO driving or riding without a seatbelt.



These are just a few safety tips for this upcoming school year. The Indiana State Police will have extra patrols during the school hours and will have a ZERO TOLERANCE for those who disregard a bus stop arm or speeding in school zones.