Clear

Indiana State Police release new sketch, video, and audio in connection to Delphi murders

Authorities released video Monday of a man suspected of killing two Indiana teenagers two years ago and urged the public to scrutinize the footage, which shows the man walking on an abandoned railroad bridge the girls visited while out hiking the day they were slain.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 12:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities released video Monday of a man suspected of killing two Indiana teenagers two years ago and urged the public to scrutinize the footage, which shows the man walking on an abandoned railroad bridge the girls visited while out hiking the day they were slain.

The Indiana State Police also released a new sketch of the suspect, which State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said was produced thanks to “new information and intelligence” collected during the investigation into the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. During a briefing in the girls’ hometown of Delphi, he said that a composite sketch that was previously released based on accounts from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man is now secondary to the new sketch.

Carter said investigators believe the man is between the ages of 18 and 40, and that he either lives or lived in Delphi or regularly visits or works in the area. He vowed that police will solve the case and, during the briefing, he addressed the suspect directly.

“We believe you are hiding in plain sight. For more than two years, you never thought we would shift gears to a different investigative strategy, but we have,” he said.

The video of the suspect and additional audio that was also released Monday came from German’s cellphone. Authorities have hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence before she was killed.

Carter urged the public to pay close attention to the mannerisms of the man in the video, which shows him walking across an abandoned railroad bridge near Delphi, which is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

“Do you recognize the mannerisms as being someone you might know? And remember, he is walking on the former railroad bridge, and because of the deteriorated condition of the bridge the suspect is not walking naturally, due to the spacing between the ties,” he said.

The girls’ bodies were found in a rugged, wooded area the day after they went hiking during a day off of school.

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the bridge and an audio recording of a man believed to be him saying “down the hill.”

The audio clip released Monday includes that same audio but is longer and captures the suspect saying, “Guys, down the hill,” said Sgt. Kim Riley with the State Police.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for the man, but no arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
A Breezy, Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Softball beats West Vigo

Image

South beats Mooresville

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Camp Kessem needs your help

Image

Problems at a West Terre Haute Cemetery

Image

New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starting training

Image

A resolution to recognize one Vigo County school on their four-star rating

Image

Sugar Grove students step outside of the classroom

Image

ILearn testing starts

Image

Edgar County drug take back

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties