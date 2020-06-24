Indiana State Police receives help fighting the state's drug problem

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – State police are getting more support in fighting Indiana’s drug problem.

Indiana State Police received a grant. It’ll help them crack down on heroin, meth and opioid use in the state.

ISP says the money helps provide treatment to those who need it, as well as crackdown on dealers and distributors.

“This is what our officers need to be able to continue doing their investigations,” said Sgt. Matt Ames, ISP Putnamville, “By receiving the funding, it’s also going to allow them to continue to work their overtime.”

Ames says the money will also help with necessary training for offices, and continue partnerships with local police.