Indiana State Police receives big life-saving donation

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police has received another large, life-saving donation.

A group called "Bolt for the Heart" donated 134 automatic external defibrillators or AEDs.

Since 2014, 465 units have been donated to Indiana State Police, making it possible for each patrol vehicle to be equipped with one.

"When someone waves a police officer down, they're needing assistance, and they need it right then and there. The good thing is that we have that piece of equipment in that vehicle...and we were able to save someone's life in the course of using that AED. It's being used countless times throughout the State of Indiana right now by troopers," Sgt. Matt Ames, from the Indiana State Police, said.

Each unit costs $1,300, bringing the donation total up to $600,000.