Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits.
Applications are now open for the 82nd Recruit Academy. If you are interested, you have to complete this application by September 29.
If you are selected, there will be a physical abilities test, a written exam, and an oral interview.
Sgt. Matt Ames, with Indiana State Police, says they are looking for people who want to make a positive impact.
"We are looking for people that want to come out here and make a difference in their community. We are looking for people who want to accept a challenge and be willing to do what it takes to make the community a safer place to live," Ames said.
Requirements:
- Must be a United States citizen.
- Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is June 16, 2022)
- Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
- Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
- Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
- Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).