Indiana State Police on the search for new recruits - here's how you can apply

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police is looking for new recruits.

Applications are now open for the 82nd Recruit Academy. If you are interested, you have to complete this application by September 29.

If you are selected, there will be a physical abilities test, a written exam, and an oral interview.

Sgt. Matt Ames, with Indiana State Police, says they are looking for people who want to make a positive impact.

"We are looking for people that want to come out here and make a difference in their community. We are looking for people who want to accept a challenge and be willing to do what it takes to make the community a safer place to live," Ames said.

Requirements: