Indiana State Police on board with body cams, when you can expect to see them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Body cams for Indiana State Police will soon be active across the state.

The mission of the tool is to help officers become more accountable and build trust within the community.

However, body cams have stirred up quite some controversy. So the question is... are they effective?

Sgt. Matt Ames with ISP tells us yes.

"I started being a state trooper 25 years ago and technology keeps getting newer and newer and this is going to be a new piece of equipment that we're gonna be allowed to use and it's going to help us through our training, it's going to help us in court, just things that are going to allow us to do our job better for the state of Indiana."

In the spring of 2021, you can expect to see around 700 cameras in use.

Front line supervisors and designated troopers will wear one.

According to Ames, the initial purchase will cost $5 million dollars and then an annual data storage fee of $1.2 million dollars.

Those who will be given a camera will have it attached to their uniforms.

We asked about specifics for each camera and how it will operate on a daily basis. Ames tells us those are details that are still being worked out.

However, Ames says both he and the department are excited to see the new tools come into action. He argues it also shows a level of transparency.

"They're excited about getting them. they're wanting to have the camera there with them so that people can see what we do out here and present that information to the court when we do make an arrest."