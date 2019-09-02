Clear

Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day

AAA says more people are choosing to drive to their destination because of falling gas prices across the country.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- More drivers are expected to be on the roads this evening trying to get home after a long, holiday weekend.
AAA says more people are choosing to drive to their destination because of falling gas prices across the country.
For that reason, Indiana state police officers will be looking for distracted and impaired driving and looking for folks not buckled up.

"Number one, make sure you have a designated driver if you need one to get home safely. Make sure you're slowing down. Don't drive distracted and make sure you're buckling up safely,” Matt Ames, Public information officer for Indiana State police said.
Ames said Indiana state police departments across Indiana received a grant from the federal government to put more officers on the interstates and state highways for this last long weekend of summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Good start to the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology prepares for performances

Image

'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as

Image

Statewide Silver Alert declared in case of missing 10-year-old Gas City girl

Image

Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. LOW: 61

Image

A labor day tradition in Terre Haute continues

Image

Local Red Cross Volunteers head to south US

Image

Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day

Image

Olive Garden serves lunch to first responders working the holiday

Image

Monday: Patchy fog early, partly cloudy. HIGH: 83

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire