VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- More drivers are expected to be on the roads this evening trying to get home after a long, holiday weekend.
AAA says more people are choosing to drive to their destination because of falling gas prices across the country.
For that reason, Indiana state police officers will be looking for distracted and impaired driving and looking for folks not buckled up.
"Number one, make sure you have a designated driver if you need one to get home safely. Make sure you're slowing down. Don't drive distracted and make sure you're buckling up safely,” Matt Ames, Public information officer for Indiana State police said.
Ames said Indiana state police departments across Indiana received a grant from the federal government to put more officers on the interstates and state highways for this last long weekend of summer.
Related Content
- Indiana State Police officer beefing up patrols for the end of Labor Day
- Indiana State Police receive new breathalyzers for Labor Day weekend
- Terre Haute's Labor Day Parade
- Indiana lawmaker seeks to eliminate state child labor laws
- 'Drive sober or get pulled over' Indiana State Police ramping up their patrols
- Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend
- Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day
- Police: Indiana officer accidentally shoots, wounds self
- 90 AED's donated to Indiana State Police
- Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest