Indiana State Police offers ways for you to stay safe while trick-or-treating

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Trick-or-treating is right around the corner.
While you want to have a good time, law enforcement wants you to stay safe.
Officials tell News 10 that preplanning and discussion will get everyone home safe from festivities.
Indiana State Police want to offer tips to keep you and those around you safe while getting all your sweet treats.
Indiana State Police offers these tips:
- Know what the dates and times are in your community for trick-or-treating
- Make sure that you have a flashlight, glow stick, or reflective material on costumes.
- Always trick-or-treat with an adult or use the buddy system.
- Walk on sidewalks and not on the road.
- Only go to houses where the front porch light is on.
- Do NOT go into the home of a stranger.
- If a trick-or-treater gets separated from others, tell them to stay where they are and ask an adult for help.
- Always inspect the candy before it is eaten
- Drivers driving through neighborhoods should use extreme caution.
- Follow local health department and CDC measures for protective measures.