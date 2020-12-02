Indiana State Police is now accepting candidates to become a trooper - here's how you can apply

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for its 81 recruit academy to become a trooper.

First, there are written and physical tests, as well as a background check. Passing applicants go through a board interview and a psychological exam.

After that, candidates go to the police academy.

Applicants must also have a high school diploma or GED. Sergeant Matt Ames with the state police says the agency wants to make a difference.

"We are looking for people who are leaders in the community and that they want to get out there. They want to be involved in the community...the community they're living in," Ames said.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper: