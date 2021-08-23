Indiana State Police investigating a fatal shooting

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

They say it happened around 2:20 p.m. Monday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired at a residence at 827 Main Street, Shoals.

When officers got there, they found Jeremi Jones, 39, of Shoals with gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police began the investigation. They say they found enough probable cause to arrest Kestin Jones, 23, of Loogootee.

Jones was taken to the Martin County Jail. He faces Charges of murder. This is an ongoing investigation.