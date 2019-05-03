Indiana State Police honors fallen troopers during Friday memorial

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police was formed in 1933.
Since then, 46 members have died in the line of duty.
On Friday, those that gave the ultimate sacrifice were honored.
Troopers and their families from the Putnamville post gathered for their annual memorial service.
Names of each officer were read, along with their cause of death.
The service also included a 21-gun salute and the playing of bagpipes.
Officers told us days like this are a reminder that their line of work can be dangerous, and to never take anything for granted.
