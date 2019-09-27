Indiana State Police holds annual inspection at Putnamville post

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police held its annual inspection at the Putnamville Post on Friday.
81 troopers were personally examined...from their uniform, cars, equipment, and firearms.
It is all to ensure everything is clean and in working order.
News 10 was told the inspection went well.
