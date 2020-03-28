Indiana State Police hiring dispatchers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - If you want to serve the public and your looking for a job, we have some information you'll need to know.

Indiana State Police are now accepting applications for dispatchers.

That's at the Indianapolis Regional Dispatch Center.

The dispatch center in Bloomington is also hiring.

These dispatchers receive, record and dispatch information to police and other law enforcement agencies.

The deadline to apply is Friday April 10th.