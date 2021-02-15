Indiana State Police give safety tips on winter road conditions

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- In 24-hours Indiana State Police from Putnamville have already responded to more than 20 related snow accidents. Police want to let you know that you should not be driving right now, or later tonight.

However, if you must go outside here's what to keep in mind.

Make sure your phone is charged, you have blankets in the car, always have fresh water on hand, and extra clothes.

But above all, Indiana State Police said remember to slow down.

Indiana Police Sargent Matt Ames said, "Just because the interstate signs say 70 is the speed limit doesn't mean it's okay to travel 70. You need to adjust your speed to all the road conditions that we're traveling on presently."

If you do have to travel be sure to buckle up and clear off any snow from your car.