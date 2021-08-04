Indiana State Police cruiser makes the grade to appear in nationally released calendar

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A photo of an Indiana State Police cruiser will be included in a nationally released calendar - and it's all thanks to your votes.

It was part of the National Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The picture earned ISP sixth-place.

Earning the top spot was our neighbor to the south, Kentucky. Other states in the top five were Ohio, Georgia, Texas, and Nebraska.

You can pick up the calendar in mid-September. Learn how you can find them when they go on sale here.