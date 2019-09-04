Clear
BREAKING NEWS Indiana State Police bomb squad in route to 4th and Ohio Street area, suspicious package reported Full Story

Indiana State Police told News 10 a bomb squad is en route to the scene after a suspicious package was reported.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 7:52 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 8:06 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute have closed off a section of Ohio Street.

Our crew on the scene says police have blocked Ohio Street from 3rd through 4th Street.

According to Terre Haute Police a passerby reported a suspicious package.

This story is developing. We will continue to update it as soon as more information becomes available.

