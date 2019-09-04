Indiana State Police bomb squad in route to 4th and Ohio Street area, suspicious package reported

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute have closed off a section of Ohio Street.

Our crew on the scene says police have blocked Ohio Street from 3rd through 4th Street.

According to Terre Haute Police a passerby reported a suspicious package.

Indiana State Police told News 10 they have a bomb squad is en route to the scene

This story is developing. We will continue to update it as soon as more information becomes available.