Indiana State Police and DEA set to hold Drug Take Back Day

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Now is the time to get all of your unwanted prescription drugs together.

On Saturday, April 24, Indiana State Police will team up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to have a nationwide Drug Take Back Day.

Collection sites will be set up for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Both liquid and pill medications will be accepted.

This is a free service.

To find the nearest drop-off site to you, click here. https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/publicSearchLite.jsp?_flowExecutionKey=_cD6873DC4-CCAF-C5B0-3F7B-1C4AB3B3B6E3_kCD17E511-E906-6EB8-7AF0-9A7630BD338B