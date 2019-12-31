WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If the new year means a new job for you...here's your chance to make a difference.
Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its 80th Recruit Academy.
To apply, you have to be at least 21-years-old and less than 40. You have to have a high school diploma or GED. You will also need to pass a written and physical exam.
Pay starts at $48,000 per year plus benefits.
You need to apply here before 5:00 p.m. on January 7.
Related Content
- Indiana State Police accepting applications for recruit academy
- THFD accepting job applications
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Indiana Gaming Commission accepting applications for Vigo County casino
- New student housing complex accepting applications
- FAFSA starts accepting applications for college aid
- Terre Haute Police Department set to start accepting applications
- Dana Christian School still accepting applications for new students
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for dispatchers
- New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters
Scroll for more content...