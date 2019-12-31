Indiana State Police accepting applications for recruit academy

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If the new year means a new job for you...here's your chance to make a difference.

Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its 80th Recruit Academy.

To apply, you have to be at least 21-years-old and less than 40. You have to have a high school diploma or GED. You will also need to pass a written and physical exam.

Pay starts at $48,000 per year plus benefits.

You need to apply here before 5:00 p.m. on January 7.