Indiana State Police Investigating Death at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility

Sullivan County (ISP Press Release) Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn initiated an investigation at the request of the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler, into the death of inmate Jeremiah Roberts, age 32, of Nacogdoches, Texas.

On May 3, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., prison staff members found Roberts unresponsive in his cell. An ambulance was summoned for Roberts, but he died before reaching the local hospital. Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 5, 2020, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January of 2017.

This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.