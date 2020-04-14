Indiana State Health Commissioner issues order authorizing transport of nursing home residents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As News 10 has reported, Glenburn Home in Linton and Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon have reported positive cases of COVID-19.

Glenburn reporter a death Tuesday afternoon. Monday, the facility reported five positive cases. Ketcham reporter a death over the weekend. The facility has reported two resident cases and five staff cases.

Tuesday, the State of Indiana addressed what’s happening at these kinds of facilities to monitor health and safety.

Indiana state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Tuesday, “long-term care facilities continue to be the state’s biggest concern”. She said the state is using every tool available to try to limit exposure. During Tuesday’s press conference, she announced additional steps to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

Box said she has issued an order authorizing that long-term care facilities allow the transfer, discharge, or transport of residents or patients. This is in accordance from the Indiana state department of health. This includes transfers within a facility, transfers between facilities, and transfers across city or county boundaries.

Box says this will help more residents in the long run.

“This order will help the facilities to better be able to move residents who have tested negative to protect them from infection. It will also allow facilities that receive ISDH approval to develop COVID dedicated units going forward,” Dr. Box said, “We fully believe this is a necessary step to help to further protect the vulnerable residents in our 92 counties.”

Dr. Box said that this was not a decision that she made lightly. She said she knows that the thought of moving residents during this time can be stressful for families. She also acknowledged COVID dedicated units may create controversy, but she insists this is better for the long term.

“I want to assure everyone that both of these approaches are scientifically sound and not only can help protect individuals from getting COVID 19, but can also improve the quality of life for those who have tested positive,” Box concluded.

Dr. Box says this order overrules any order given on a local level and will last through the duration of this public health emergency.