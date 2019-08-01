Clear

Indiana State Fair highlights 100 free activities for visitors

The Indiana State Fair starts on Friday, and families can enjoy 100 free activities this year with their paid Fair admission.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair starts on Friday, and families can enjoy 100 free activities this year with their paid Fair admission.

1. Challenge your friends to a game of putt-putt golf
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 8AM – 9PM

Hours of Operation
Gate Hours
Friday, August 2: 8AM – 9:30PM
Saturday, August 3: Gates Open at 7AM for the Hot Air Balloon Launch
Sunday – Thursday: 9AM – 9PM
Friday – Saturday: 9AM – 9:30PM

Gate admission tickets will not be sold or accepted after the gates close.

Building & Exhibit Hours
Daily: 9AM – 9PM

Vendor Hours
Daily: 9AM – 9PM

Midway Hours
Monday, Wednesday & Thursday: 12PM – 10PM
Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 11AM – 11PM (wristbands not sold after 8:30PM or accepted after 10PM)
Sunday, Aug. 18: 11AM – 10PM

2. See if your kiddos can reel in the catch of the day at the DNR Fishing Pond
• DNR Building
• Daily, 9AM – 12PM, 4PM – 7PM

3. Take a ride on the Indiana State Fairgrounds Architectural Trolley Tour
• DNR Building
• Dates/times vary

4. Decide on your favorite hot air balloon and cheer it on at the Giant Hot Air Balloon Race
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/3 – 7:30AM

5. Watch the Indiana State Fair Parade
• Main Street
• Daily at 6:30PM-7PM
• Parade at 1:00PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays

6. Discover unique talents during 4-H Performing Arts
• 4-H Exhibit Hall
• 8/3 & 8/4 – 6PM

7. Visit beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Exhibit
• DNR Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

8. Meet and pet baby goats
• Goat Mountain
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

9. Visit Pioneer Village and be transported back into the 1800s!
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

10. Hop to the Northwest Pavilion to find rabbits & baby bunnies, along with hatching chicks
• Northwest Pavilion
• 8/3-8/5, 8/17, 8/18, 9AM – 9PM

11. Meet your favorite Superheroes at Super City!
• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion
• Daily, meet and greets daily 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, and 6PM

12. Celebrate and honor our own Hoosier cultural heroes at the fair!
• Around the Grounds
• Daily, 9AM-9PM

13. Take a self-guided trail around the Fairgrounds – pick up maps for The Wonder Trail pres. by Corteva Agriscience at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau or any State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms.
• Around the Grounds
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

14. Relax and enjoy movies and games with friends at the Super Cinema presented by IPL!
• Grounds by gate 12
• Daily, 9AM-9PM

15. Let your youngsters take on the role of a farmer for the day by participating in Little Hands on the Farm presented by CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan
• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• Daily, 9AM – 8PM

16. Observe all the excitement of an auction at the 35th Annual Old Time Farm Auction
• CountryMark Opry House Stage
• 8/17 – 9AM

17. Learn about water preservation and conservation at the Pathway to Water Quality Exhibit
• Pathway to Water Quality presented by Indiana American Water, south of the Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

18. Meet the Indiana State Fair Queen, Halle Shoults, at Introduction to Royalty: Our Indiana County Fair Queens!
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/11 – 4:30PM

19. Marvel at the giant cheese sculpture sculpted by Sarah Kaufmann “The Cheese Lady” and presented by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

20. Stop by Hunter’s Honey Farm
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

21. Take in fair festivities as you walk across the scenic Covered Bridge
• Near the Midway at the west end of the Fair
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

22. See beautiful works of art created by local artists
• Indiana Arts Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

23. Buzz over to the Beehive Demonstration!
• Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau
• 8/17- 4PM

24. Have a fear of spiders? Conquer it and learn about nature’s nasties up close
• DNR Building
• 8/6 – 11AM

25. Attend a Featured Farmer Chat presented by Corteva Agriscience
• Glass Barn pres. by Indiana Soybean Farmers
• Daily at 2:30PM

26. Watch woodworkers make chairs, toys, and more in Pioneer Village
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary

27. Get involved in STEM & FFA interactive activities
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

28. Play corn hole or do a scavenger hunt to win a prize
• Farm Bureau Building
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

29. Visit baby calves in the West Pavilion
• West Pavilion
• Daily

30. Listen to great music at the Random Acts of Kindness performances
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/7, 8/8, 8/9, 8/12, 8/13, 8/15- 4PM

31. Witness Vintage Farm Machinery in Action
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, times vary

32. Join us for the kick-off to the 2019 Fair at the Opening Ceremonies
• Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window
• 8/2 – 8:30AM

33. Visit the Purdue Extension-Marion County Demonstration Garden
• DNR Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

34. Listen to Sounds of the Andes with Inkapirka
• Indiana Arts Building
• Daily, 11AM – 10PM

35. Let your kiddos design or color their very own quilt square
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary

36. Marvel at the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show
• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• Daily, 11AM, 1:30PM, 4PM, and 6PM

37. Swing by the iCreate Exhibit!
• Glass Barn presented by Indiana Soybean Farmers
• Daily, 9AM-9PM

38. If you’re feeling brave, take a look at a Snakes Alive Talk
• DNR Building
• Daily, 10AM

39. See how butter is churned!
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary

40. Find out the difference between a llama and an alpaca at the 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show
• Champions Pavilion
• 8/2, 8/3 – 8:30AM, 8/4-8AM

41. Calling all future veterinarians – watch a live veterinary surgery
• Purdue Vet Medicine
• Dates/times vary

42. Experience the Take Flight Raptor Show with Naturalist Mark Booth
• DNR Building
• Dates/times vary

43. Create beautiful flowers out of paper
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary

44. Watch Light Up the Night, featuring the Illuminated Tractor Parade & Hot Air Balloon Night Glow
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/3 – 9PM

45. Watch and learn from the best at the Youth Talent Contest
• Farm Bureau Building
• Dates/times vary

46. Live dangerously and enjoy the Taste of the Wild Cookout
• DNR Building
• 8/4 – 11AM

47. Listen to special music at the piano
• Pioneer Village
• 8/11 & 8/12 – 11:30AM

48. Sign up to win free popcorn for a year!
• Farm Bureau Building
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

49. Visit the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Exhibit to learn more about agriculture in Indiana in an exciting way
• Normandy Barn
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

50. Get crafty and make a prairie doll
• Pioneer Village
• 8/6 & 8/13 – 4:30PM

51. See what Indiana Birds of Prey are all about
• DNR Building
• 8/10 & 8/17 – 4:30PM

52. Be present at one of the fair’s greatest traditions – the Indiana State Fair Tractor Pull
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/12 – 2PM & 6PM

53. Attend the Baton Twirling Contest
• Farm Bureau Building
• 8/11 – 2PM

54. Try your hand at making a bead necklace with Johnny Appleseed
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary

55. Cheer on your favorite horse & jockey at Grand Circuit Harness Racing featuring the Fox Stake
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/6 – 6PM

56. Feel patriotic at the Pioneer Village Flag Raising Ceremony
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, 9AM

57. Stop by the recharge stations – charge devices for FREE at any location around the Indiana State Fair!
• Around the Grounds
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

58. Fulfill your cravings at Taste from Indiana Farms
• Farm Bureau Building
• 8/14, 8/15, 8/16, 11AM

59. Be a journalist for a day as an ISF Contributor
• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

60. Love dogs? Come see the Dog Show!
• West Pavilion
• 8/17 & 8/18, Times Vary

61. Relax and unwind with hands-on activities at the WGU Parklet
• West end/side lot of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

62. Browse the merchandise and apparel at the new and improved Indiana State Fair gift shop locations
• South – in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum
• North – in front of the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

63. View LIVE nature shows at the DNR Amphitheater
• DNR Building
• Dates/times vary

64. Take a stroll through the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall and browse the various vendor booths
• Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

65. Learn about chainsaw troubleshooting and sharpening
• Pioneer Villages
• 8/7 & 8/14 – 1:30PM

66. Hand piece a quilt square in the sewing corner of Pioneer Village
• Pioneer Village
• 8/7, 8/11, 8/15, 10AM

67. 21 and over? Sip some free samples of Indiana’s best beer, wine & spirits
• Indiana Beer, Wine & Spirits pres. by Visit Indiana
• Daily, Sunday-Friday, 12PM – 9PM
• Daily, Saturday, 11AM – 9PM

68. View historical artifacts and exhibits, along with old-time ice cream treats and an antique pharmacy
• Hook’s Museum & Soda Fountain
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

69. Watch a home be constructed for a family in need
• Habitat for Humanity AG Home Build, north of Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

70. See how far you can spit seeds at the Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest!
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 1PM

71. Visit Indiana’s Urban Garden/Take-Out Garden and complete the scavenger hunt to receive a free garden kit to take home and plant!
• Greenhouse
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

72. Tour the historic harness racing barns and learn how harness racing helped shape the Hoosier agriculture scene
• Speed Barns – Barn 7
• Daily, 10AM – 7PM
• No visits 8/8-8/9

73. View a variety of dancers and try to dance along
• Dance Stage
• Daily, times vary

74. Explore Hoosier Lottery Town underneath the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

75. Make your way on down to the Indiana State Fair Championship Rodeo
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/14 – 1PM

76. Appreciate various sweet cars during the Indiana State Fair Open Car Show
• Main Street
• 8/18, 9AM – 4PM

77. Don’t miss the inspiring words of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/11 – 3PM

78. Learn about healthy cooking at the Little Red Door Cancer Agency’s Eat Well, Live Well, Cooking Demos
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 1PM

79. Work and view an old thrasher farm machine and much more in Machinery Field
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

80. Seek greater heights at the Over the Top Pole Vaulting Meet
• State Fair Blvd
• 8/3, 8AM – 8PM

81. It would be baaad if you missed the 4-H Market Lamb Show
• Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion
• 8/2 – 8AM

82. Devour the famous free popcorn
• Farm Bureau Building
• Daily, 12PM – 5PM

83. Step back in time and browse the Country Market to get your shopping in!
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

84. See International Circus Superstar Bello Nock at Big Top Circus, presented by Bee Window
• Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window
• Daily, 1PM, 4PM & 7PM
• No 1PM performance on Thursdays
• New $5 fast pass for reserved seating available

85. Not sure what ewes are? Find out at the Breeding Ewe Showmanship
• Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion
• 8/8 – 8AM

86. Visit and pet an array of livestock animals at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau
• East end of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

87. Follow the Recipe Trail presented by Indiana Family of Farmers
• Maps available at Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau and the State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms
88. Take a picture at night of the giant Ferris wheel adorned in 10,000 lights
• Midway presented by 811
• Daily, 11AM – 10PM

89. Remember 5,000 fallen heroes at the 31 Tribute Towers
• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• 9AM-9PM, 8/2-8/11

90. See a unique, international food charity competition display – Canstruction!
• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

91. Immerse yourself in Youth Interactive Stations
• 4-H Exhibit Hall
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

92. Attend the Liar’s Contest presented Storytelling Arts of Indiana
• Pioneer Village
• 8/2 – 7PM

93. Hear a variety of entertainment and music acts on the BetIndiana Free Stage
• BetIndiana Free Stage
• Daily, times vary

94. Meet and interact with your favorite superheroes throughout the fair!
• Around the grounds
• Daily, times vary

95. See true baking Talent at the King Arthur Flour: Creative Cookie Contest
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/9- 3PM

96. See all of your favorite animals at the Petting Zoo
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

97. Watch Ice Cream being made at the Ice Cream Crank-Off!
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• 8/11 – 11AM

98. Take a picture under the famous Midway sign and post it on social media for all your friends to see. Don’t forget to hashtag #indystatefair!
• Midway presented by 811
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

99. Do you like country music and dancing? You’ll fit right in at Country Dancing For All!
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary

100. Watch our own Hoosier celebrities compete in the Celebrity Grape Stomp!
• Indiana State fair Wine Garden presented by Indiana Grown
• 8/2- 5PM

Visitors can see the full schedule of events on the Indiana State Fair website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Pleasant Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police ask for help again in identifying woman years after body discovered

Image

Camp Navigate receives “Turnip the Beet” Award

Image

Eastern Greene High School welcomes Eric Kirkendall as Principal

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Global Big Latch On Courthouse Lawn Sullivan Indiana

Image

How heavy is too heavy? Understanding the long lasting effects of an overweight backpack

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 84°

Image

Local law enforcement will use extra man-power during federal executions

Image

TH REX

Image

Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois