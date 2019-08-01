Indiana State Fair highlights 100 free activities for visitors

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair starts on Friday, and families can enjoy 100 free activities this year with their paid Fair admission.
1. Challenge your friends to a game of putt-putt golf
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 8AM – 9PM
Hours of Operation
Gate Hours
Friday, August 2: 8AM – 9:30PM
Saturday, August 3: Gates Open at 7AM for the Hot Air Balloon Launch
Sunday – Thursday: 9AM – 9PM
Friday – Saturday: 9AM – 9:30PM
Gate admission tickets will not be sold or accepted after the gates close.
Building & Exhibit Hours
Daily: 9AM – 9PM
Vendor Hours
Daily: 9AM – 9PM
Midway Hours
Monday, Wednesday & Thursday: 12PM – 10PM
Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 11AM – 11PM (wristbands not sold after 8:30PM or accepted after 10PM)
Sunday, Aug. 18: 11AM – 10PM
2. See if your kiddos can reel in the catch of the day at the DNR Fishing Pond
• DNR Building
• Daily, 9AM – 12PM, 4PM – 7PM
3. Take a ride on the Indiana State Fairgrounds Architectural Trolley Tour
• DNR Building
• Dates/times vary
4. Decide on your favorite hot air balloon and cheer it on at the Giant Hot Air Balloon Race
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/3 – 7:30AM
5. Watch the Indiana State Fair Parade
• Main Street
• Daily at 6:30PM-7PM
• Parade at 1:00PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays
6. Discover unique talents during 4-H Performing Arts
• 4-H Exhibit Hall
• 8/3 & 8/4 – 6PM
7. Visit beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Exhibit
• DNR Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
8. Meet and pet baby goats
• Goat Mountain
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
9. Visit Pioneer Village and be transported back into the 1800s!
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
10. Hop to the Northwest Pavilion to find rabbits & baby bunnies, along with hatching chicks
• Northwest Pavilion
• 8/3-8/5, 8/17, 8/18, 9AM – 9PM
11. Meet your favorite Superheroes at Super City!
• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion
• Daily, meet and greets daily 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, and 6PM
12. Celebrate and honor our own Hoosier cultural heroes at the fair!
• Around the Grounds
• Daily, 9AM-9PM
13. Take a self-guided trail around the Fairgrounds – pick up maps for The Wonder Trail pres. by Corteva Agriscience at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau or any State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms.
• Around the Grounds
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
14. Relax and enjoy movies and games with friends at the Super Cinema presented by IPL!
• Grounds by gate 12
• Daily, 9AM-9PM
15. Let your youngsters take on the role of a farmer for the day by participating in Little Hands on the Farm presented by CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan
• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• Daily, 9AM – 8PM
16. Observe all the excitement of an auction at the 35th Annual Old Time Farm Auction
• CountryMark Opry House Stage
• 8/17 – 9AM
17. Learn about water preservation and conservation at the Pathway to Water Quality Exhibit
• Pathway to Water Quality presented by Indiana American Water, south of the Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM
18. Meet the Indiana State Fair Queen, Halle Shoults, at Introduction to Royalty: Our Indiana County Fair Queens!
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/11 – 4:30PM
19. Marvel at the giant cheese sculpture sculpted by Sarah Kaufmann “The Cheese Lady” and presented by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
20. Stop by Hunter’s Honey Farm
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
21. Take in fair festivities as you walk across the scenic Covered Bridge
• Near the Midway at the west end of the Fair
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
22. See beautiful works of art created by local artists
• Indiana Arts Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
23. Buzz over to the Beehive Demonstration!
• Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau
• 8/17- 4PM
24. Have a fear of spiders? Conquer it and learn about nature’s nasties up close
• DNR Building
• 8/6 – 11AM
25. Attend a Featured Farmer Chat presented by Corteva Agriscience
• Glass Barn pres. by Indiana Soybean Farmers
• Daily at 2:30PM
26. Watch woodworkers make chairs, toys, and more in Pioneer Village
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary
27. Get involved in STEM & FFA interactive activities
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
28. Play corn hole or do a scavenger hunt to win a prize
• Farm Bureau Building
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM
29. Visit baby calves in the West Pavilion
• West Pavilion
• Daily
30. Listen to great music at the Random Acts of Kindness performances
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/7, 8/8, 8/9, 8/12, 8/13, 8/15- 4PM
31. Witness Vintage Farm Machinery in Action
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, times vary
32. Join us for the kick-off to the 2019 Fair at the Opening Ceremonies
• Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window
• 8/2 – 8:30AM
33. Visit the Purdue Extension-Marion County Demonstration Garden
• DNR Building
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
34. Listen to Sounds of the Andes with Inkapirka
• Indiana Arts Building
• Daily, 11AM – 10PM
35. Let your kiddos design or color their very own quilt square
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary
36. Marvel at the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show
• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• Daily, 11AM, 1:30PM, 4PM, and 6PM
37. Swing by the iCreate Exhibit!
• Glass Barn presented by Indiana Soybean Farmers
• Daily, 9AM-9PM
38. If you’re feeling brave, take a look at a Snakes Alive Talk
• DNR Building
• Daily, 10AM
39. See how butter is churned!
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary
40. Find out the difference between a llama and an alpaca at the 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show
• Champions Pavilion
• 8/2, 8/3 – 8:30AM, 8/4-8AM
41. Calling all future veterinarians – watch a live veterinary surgery
• Purdue Vet Medicine
• Dates/times vary
42. Experience the Take Flight Raptor Show with Naturalist Mark Booth
• DNR Building
• Dates/times vary
43. Create beautiful flowers out of paper
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary
44. Watch Light Up the Night, featuring the Illuminated Tractor Parade & Hot Air Balloon Night Glow
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/3 – 9PM
45. Watch and learn from the best at the Youth Talent Contest
• Farm Bureau Building
• Dates/times vary
46. Live dangerously and enjoy the Taste of the Wild Cookout
• DNR Building
• 8/4 – 11AM
47. Listen to special music at the piano
• Pioneer Village
• 8/11 & 8/12 – 11:30AM
48. Sign up to win free popcorn for a year!
• Farm Bureau Building
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM
49. Visit the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Exhibit to learn more about agriculture in Indiana in an exciting way
• Normandy Barn
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
50. Get crafty and make a prairie doll
• Pioneer Village
• 8/6 & 8/13 – 4:30PM
51. See what Indiana Birds of Prey are all about
• DNR Building
• 8/10 & 8/17 – 4:30PM
52. Be present at one of the fair’s greatest traditions – the Indiana State Fair Tractor Pull
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/12 – 2PM & 6PM
53. Attend the Baton Twirling Contest
• Farm Bureau Building
• 8/11 – 2PM
54. Try your hand at making a bead necklace with Johnny Appleseed
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary
55. Cheer on your favorite horse & jockey at Grand Circuit Harness Racing featuring the Fox Stake
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/6 – 6PM
56. Feel patriotic at the Pioneer Village Flag Raising Ceremony
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, 9AM
57. Stop by the recharge stations – charge devices for FREE at any location around the Indiana State Fair!
• Around the Grounds
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
58. Fulfill your cravings at Taste from Indiana Farms
• Farm Bureau Building
• 8/14, 8/15, 8/16, 11AM
59. Be a journalist for a day as an ISF Contributor
• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion
60. Love dogs? Come see the Dog Show!
• West Pavilion
• 8/17 & 8/18, Times Vary
61. Relax and unwind with hands-on activities at the WGU Parklet
• West end/side lot of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
62. Browse the merchandise and apparel at the new and improved Indiana State Fair gift shop locations
• South – in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum
• North – in front of the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
63. View LIVE nature shows at the DNR Amphitheater
• DNR Building
• Dates/times vary
64. Take a stroll through the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall and browse the various vendor booths
• Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
65. Learn about chainsaw troubleshooting and sharpening
• Pioneer Villages
• 8/7 & 8/14 – 1:30PM
66. Hand piece a quilt square in the sewing corner of Pioneer Village
• Pioneer Village
• 8/7, 8/11, 8/15, 10AM
67. 21 and over? Sip some free samples of Indiana’s best beer, wine & spirits
• Indiana Beer, Wine & Spirits pres. by Visit Indiana
• Daily, Sunday-Friday, 12PM – 9PM
• Daily, Saturday, 11AM – 9PM
68. View historical artifacts and exhibits, along with old-time ice cream treats and an antique pharmacy
• Hook’s Museum & Soda Fountain
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
69. Watch a home be constructed for a family in need
• Habitat for Humanity AG Home Build, north of Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 7PM
70. See how far you can spit seeds at the Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest!
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 1PM
71. Visit Indiana’s Urban Garden/Take-Out Garden and complete the scavenger hunt to receive a free garden kit to take home and plant!
• Greenhouse
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
72. Tour the historic harness racing barns and learn how harness racing helped shape the Hoosier agriculture scene
• Speed Barns – Barn 7
• Daily, 10AM – 7PM
• No visits 8/8-8/9
73. View a variety of dancers and try to dance along
• Dance Stage
• Daily, times vary
74. Explore Hoosier Lottery Town underneath the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
75. Make your way on down to the Indiana State Fair Championship Rodeo
• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• 8/14 – 1PM
76. Appreciate various sweet cars during the Indiana State Fair Open Car Show
• Main Street
• 8/18, 9AM – 4PM
77. Don’t miss the inspiring words of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/11 – 3PM
78. Learn about healthy cooking at the Little Red Door Cancer Agency’s Eat Well, Live Well, Cooking Demos
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• Daily, 1PM
79. Work and view an old thrasher farm machine and much more in Machinery Field
• Pioneer Village
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
80. Seek greater heights at the Over the Top Pole Vaulting Meet
• State Fair Blvd
• 8/3, 8AM – 8PM
81. It would be baaad if you missed the 4-H Market Lamb Show
• Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion
• 8/2 – 8AM
82. Devour the famous free popcorn
• Farm Bureau Building
• Daily, 12PM – 5PM
83. Step back in time and browse the Country Market to get your shopping in!
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
84. See International Circus Superstar Bello Nock at Big Top Circus, presented by Bee Window
• Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window
• Daily, 1PM, 4PM & 7PM
• No 1PM performance on Thursdays
• New $5 fast pass for reserved seating available
85. Not sure what ewes are? Find out at the Breeding Ewe Showmanship
• Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion
• 8/8 – 8AM
86. Visit and pet an array of livestock animals at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau
• East end of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
87. Follow the Recipe Trail presented by Indiana Family of Farmers
• Maps available at Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau and the State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms
88. Take a picture at night of the giant Ferris wheel adorned in 10,000 lights
• Midway presented by 811
• Daily, 11AM – 10PM
89. Remember 5,000 fallen heroes at the 31 Tribute Towers
• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park
• 9AM-9PM, 8/2-8/11
90. See a unique, international food charity competition display – Canstruction!
• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
91. Immerse yourself in Youth Interactive Stations
• 4-H Exhibit Hall
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
92. Attend the Liar’s Contest presented Storytelling Arts of Indiana
• Pioneer Village
• 8/2 – 7PM
93. Hear a variety of entertainment and music acts on the BetIndiana Free Stage
• BetIndiana Free Stage
• Daily, times vary
94. Meet and interact with your favorite superheroes throughout the fair!
• Around the grounds
• Daily, times vary
95. See true baking Talent at the King Arthur Flour: Creative Cookie Contest
• Indiana Arts Building
• 8/9- 3PM
96. See all of your favorite animals at the Petting Zoo
• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
97. Watch Ice Cream being made at the Ice Cream Crank-Off!
• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building
• 8/11 – 11AM
98. Take a picture under the famous Midway sign and post it on social media for all your friends to see. Don’t forget to hashtag #indystatefair!
• Midway presented by 811
• Daily, 9AM – 9PM
99. Do you like country music and dancing? You’ll fit right in at Country Dancing For All!
• Pioneer Village
• Dates/times vary
100. Watch our own Hoosier celebrities compete in the Celebrity Grape Stomp!
• Indiana State fair Wine Garden presented by Indiana Grown
• 8/2- 5PM
Visitors can see the full schedule of events on the Indiana State Fair website.
