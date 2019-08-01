Indiana State Fair highlights 100 free activities for visitors

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair starts on Friday, and families can enjoy 100 free activities this year with their paid Fair admission.

1. Challenge your friends to a game of putt-putt golf

• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

• Daily, 8AM – 9PM

Hours of Operation

Gate Hours

Friday, August 2: 8AM – 9:30PM

Saturday, August 3: Gates Open at 7AM for the Hot Air Balloon Launch

Sunday – Thursday: 9AM – 9PM

Friday – Saturday: 9AM – 9:30PM Gate admission tickets will not be sold or accepted after the gates close. Building & Exhibit Hours

Daily: 9AM – 9PM Vendor Hours

Daily: 9AM – 9PM Midway Hours

Monday, Wednesday & Thursday: 12PM – 10PM

Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 11AM – 11PM (wristbands not sold after 8:30PM or accepted after 10PM)

Sunday, Aug. 18: 11AM – 10PM

2. See if your kiddos can reel in the catch of the day at the DNR Fishing Pond

• DNR Building

• Daily, 9AM – 12PM, 4PM – 7PM

3. Take a ride on the Indiana State Fairgrounds Architectural Trolley Tour

• DNR Building

• Dates/times vary

4. Decide on your favorite hot air balloon and cheer it on at the Giant Hot Air Balloon Race

• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• 8/3 – 7:30AM

5. Watch the Indiana State Fair Parade

• Main Street

• Daily at 6:30PM-7PM

• Parade at 1:00PM on Tuesdays and Saturdays

6. Discover unique talents during 4-H Performing Arts

• 4-H Exhibit Hall

• 8/3 & 8/4 – 6PM

7. Visit beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Exhibit

• DNR Building

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

8. Meet and pet baby goats

• Goat Mountain

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

9. Visit Pioneer Village and be transported back into the 1800s!

• Pioneer Village

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

10. Hop to the Northwest Pavilion to find rabbits & baby bunnies, along with hatching chicks

• Northwest Pavilion

• 8/3-8/5, 8/17, 8/18, 9AM – 9PM

11. Meet your favorite Superheroes at Super City!

• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

• Daily, meet and greets daily 12PM, 2PM, 4PM, and 6PM

12. Celebrate and honor our own Hoosier cultural heroes at the fair!

• Around the Grounds

• Daily, 9AM-9PM

13. Take a self-guided trail around the Fairgrounds – pick up maps for The Wonder Trail pres. by Corteva Agriscience at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau or any State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms.

• Around the Grounds

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

14. Relax and enjoy movies and games with friends at the Super Cinema presented by IPL!

• Grounds by gate 12

• Daily, 9AM-9PM

15. Let your youngsters take on the role of a farmer for the day by participating in Little Hands on the Farm presented by CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan

• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

• Daily, 9AM – 8PM

16. Observe all the excitement of an auction at the 35th Annual Old Time Farm Auction

• CountryMark Opry House Stage

• 8/17 – 9AM

17. Learn about water preservation and conservation at the Pathway to Water Quality Exhibit

• Pathway to Water Quality presented by Indiana American Water, south of the Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

18. Meet the Indiana State Fair Queen, Halle Shoults, at Introduction to Royalty: Our Indiana County Fair Queens!

• Indiana Arts Building

• 8/11 – 4:30PM

19. Marvel at the giant cheese sculpture sculpted by Sarah Kaufmann “The Cheese Lady” and presented by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

20. Stop by Hunter’s Honey Farm

• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

21. Take in fair festivities as you walk across the scenic Covered Bridge

• Near the Midway at the west end of the Fair

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

22. See beautiful works of art created by local artists

• Indiana Arts Building

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

23. Buzz over to the Beehive Demonstration!

• Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau

• 8/17- 4PM

24. Have a fear of spiders? Conquer it and learn about nature’s nasties up close

• DNR Building

• 8/6 – 11AM

25. Attend a Featured Farmer Chat presented by Corteva Agriscience

• Glass Barn pres. by Indiana Soybean Farmers

• Daily at 2:30PM

26. Watch woodworkers make chairs, toys, and more in Pioneer Village

• Pioneer Village

• Dates/times vary

27. Get involved in STEM & FFA interactive activities

• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

28. Play corn hole or do a scavenger hunt to win a prize

• Farm Bureau Building

• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

29. Visit baby calves in the West Pavilion

• West Pavilion

• Daily

30. Listen to great music at the Random Acts of Kindness performances

• Indiana Arts Building

• 8/7, 8/8, 8/9, 8/12, 8/13, 8/15- 4PM

31. Witness Vintage Farm Machinery in Action

• Pioneer Village

• Daily, times vary

32. Join us for the kick-off to the 2019 Fair at the Opening Ceremonies

• Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window

• 8/2 – 8:30AM

33. Visit the Purdue Extension-Marion County Demonstration Garden

• DNR Building

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

34. Listen to Sounds of the Andes with Inkapirka

• Indiana Arts Building

• Daily, 11AM – 10PM

35. Let your kiddos design or color their very own quilt square

• Pioneer Village

• Dates/times vary

36. Marvel at the K9 Crew Trick Dog Show

• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

• Daily, 11AM, 1:30PM, 4PM, and 6PM

37. Swing by the iCreate Exhibit!

• Glass Barn presented by Indiana Soybean Farmers

• Daily, 9AM-9PM

38. If you’re feeling brave, take a look at a Snakes Alive Talk

• DNR Building

• Daily, 10AM

39. See how butter is churned!

• Pioneer Village

• Dates/times vary

40. Find out the difference between a llama and an alpaca at the 4-H Llama and Alpaca Show

• Champions Pavilion

• 8/2, 8/3 – 8:30AM, 8/4-8AM

41. Calling all future veterinarians – watch a live veterinary surgery

• Purdue Vet Medicine

• Dates/times vary

42. Experience the Take Flight Raptor Show with Naturalist Mark Booth

• DNR Building

• Dates/times vary

43. Create beautiful flowers out of paper

• Pioneer Village

• Dates/times vary

44. Watch Light Up the Night, featuring the Illuminated Tractor Parade & Hot Air Balloon Night Glow

• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• 8/3 – 9PM

45. Watch and learn from the best at the Youth Talent Contest

• Farm Bureau Building

• Dates/times vary

46. Live dangerously and enjoy the Taste of the Wild Cookout

• DNR Building

• 8/4 – 11AM

47. Listen to special music at the piano

• Pioneer Village

• 8/11 & 8/12 – 11:30AM

48. Sign up to win free popcorn for a year!

• Farm Bureau Building

• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

49. Visit the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Exhibit to learn more about agriculture in Indiana in an exciting way

• Normandy Barn

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

50. Get crafty and make a prairie doll

• Pioneer Village

• 8/6 & 8/13 – 4:30PM

51. See what Indiana Birds of Prey are all about

• DNR Building

• 8/10 & 8/17 – 4:30PM

52. Be present at one of the fair’s greatest traditions – the Indiana State Fair Tractor Pull

• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• 8/12 – 2PM & 6PM

53. Attend the Baton Twirling Contest

• Farm Bureau Building

• 8/11 – 2PM

54. Try your hand at making a bead necklace with Johnny Appleseed

• Pioneer Village

• Dates/times vary

55. Cheer on your favorite horse & jockey at Grand Circuit Harness Racing featuring the Fox Stake

• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• 8/6 – 6PM

56. Feel patriotic at the Pioneer Village Flag Raising Ceremony

• Pioneer Village

• Daily, 9AM

57. Stop by the recharge stations – charge devices for FREE at any location around the Indiana State Fair!

• Around the Grounds

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

58. Fulfill your cravings at Taste from Indiana Farms

• Farm Bureau Building

• 8/14, 8/15, 8/16, 11AM

59. Be a journalist for a day as an ISF Contributor

• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

60. Love dogs? Come see the Dog Show!

• West Pavilion

• 8/17 & 8/18, Times Vary

61. Relax and unwind with hands-on activities at the WGU Parklet

• West end/side lot of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

62. Browse the merchandise and apparel at the new and improved Indiana State Fair gift shop locations

• South – in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum

• North – in front of the Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

63. View LIVE nature shows at the DNR Amphitheater

• DNR Building

• Dates/times vary

64. Take a stroll through the Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall and browse the various vendor booths

• Hoosier Lottery Expo Hall

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

65. Learn about chainsaw troubleshooting and sharpening

• Pioneer Villages

• 8/7 & 8/14 – 1:30PM

66. Hand piece a quilt square in the sewing corner of Pioneer Village

• Pioneer Village

• 8/7, 8/11, 8/15, 10AM

67. 21 and over? Sip some free samples of Indiana’s best beer, wine & spirits

• Indiana Beer, Wine & Spirits pres. by Visit Indiana

• Daily, Sunday-Friday, 12PM – 9PM

• Daily, Saturday, 11AM – 9PM

68. View historical artifacts and exhibits, along with old-time ice cream treats and an antique pharmacy

• Hook’s Museum & Soda Fountain

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

69. Watch a home be constructed for a family in need

• Habitat for Humanity AG Home Build, north of Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

• Daily, 9AM – 7PM

70. See how far you can spit seeds at the Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest!

• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

• Daily, 1PM

71. Visit Indiana’s Urban Garden/Take-Out Garden and complete the scavenger hunt to receive a free garden kit to take home and plant!

• Greenhouse

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

72. Tour the historic harness racing barns and learn how harness racing helped shape the Hoosier agriculture scene

• Speed Barns – Barn 7

• Daily, 10AM – 7PM

• No visits 8/8-8/9

73. View a variety of dancers and try to dance along

• Dance Stage

• Daily, times vary

74. Explore Hoosier Lottery Town underneath the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

75. Make your way on down to the Indiana State Fair Championship Rodeo

• Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• 8/14 – 1PM

76. Appreciate various sweet cars during the Indiana State Fair Open Car Show

• Main Street

• 8/18, 9AM – 4PM

77. Don’t miss the inspiring words of Holocaust survivor Eva Kor

• Indiana Arts Building

• 8/11 – 3PM

78. Learn about healthy cooking at the Little Red Door Cancer Agency’s Eat Well, Live Well, Cooking Demos

• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

• Daily, 1PM

79. Work and view an old thrasher farm machine and much more in Machinery Field

• Pioneer Village

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

80. Seek greater heights at the Over the Top Pole Vaulting Meet

• State Fair Blvd

• 8/3, 8AM – 8PM

81. It would be baaad if you missed the 4-H Market Lamb Show

• Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion

• 8/2 – 8AM

82. Devour the famous free popcorn

• Farm Bureau Building

• Daily, 12PM – 5PM

83. Step back in time and browse the Country Market to get your shopping in!

• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

84. See International Circus Superstar Bello Nock at Big Top Circus, presented by Bee Window

• Big Top Circus Tent presented by BEE Window

• Daily, 1PM, 4PM & 7PM

• No 1PM performance on Thursdays

• New $5 fast pass for reserved seating available

85. Not sure what ewes are? Find out at the Breeding Ewe Showmanship

• Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion

• 8/8 – 8AM

86. Visit and pet an array of livestock animals at Animal Town pres. by Indiana Farm Bureau

• East end of Hoosier Lottery Grandstand

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

87. Follow the Recipe Trail presented by Indiana Family of Farmers

• Maps available at Animal Town presented by Indiana Farm Bureau and the State Fair Information Booths presented by Prairie Farms

88. Take a picture at night of the giant Ferris wheel adorned in 10,000 lights

• Midway presented by 811

• Daily, 11AM – 10PM

89. Remember 5,000 fallen heroes at the 31 Tribute Towers

• Renewal by Andersen Family Fun Park

• 9AM-9PM, 8/2-8/11

90. See a unique, international food charity competition display – Canstruction!

• Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

91. Immerse yourself in Youth Interactive Stations

• 4-H Exhibit Hall

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

92. Attend the Liar’s Contest presented Storytelling Arts of Indiana

• Pioneer Village

• 8/2 – 7PM

93. Hear a variety of entertainment and music acts on the BetIndiana Free Stage

• BetIndiana Free Stage

• Daily, times vary

94. Meet and interact with your favorite superheroes throughout the fair!

• Around the grounds

• Daily, times vary

95. See true baking Talent at the King Arthur Flour: Creative Cookie Contest

• Indiana Arts Building

• 8/9- 3PM

96. See all of your favorite animals at the Petting Zoo

• Corteva Agriscience FFA Pavilion

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

97. Watch Ice Cream being made at the Ice Cream Crank-Off!

• Purdue Extension Ag/Hort Building

• 8/11 – 11AM

98. Take a picture under the famous Midway sign and post it on social media for all your friends to see. Don’t forget to hashtag #indystatefair!

• Midway presented by 811

• Daily, 9AM – 9PM

99. Do you like country music and dancing? You’ll fit right in at Country Dancing For All!

• Pioneer Village

• Dates/times vary

100. Watch our own Hoosier celebrities compete in the Celebrity Grape Stomp!

• Indiana State fair Wine Garden presented by Indiana Grown

• 8/2- 5PM

Visitors can see the full schedule of events on the Indiana State Fair website.