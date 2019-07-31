Clear

Indiana State Dept. of Health to offer services at Indiana State Fair

Courtesy: Indiana State Fair Courtesy: Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Department of Health will offer various health-related services at the upcoming Indiana State Fair.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 12:47 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — The Indiana State Department of Health will offer various services at this year's Indiana State Fair, which starts on Friday.

Visitors can take advantage of health trainings, birth certificates, free medication disposal bags, educational games and other activities designed to promote healthy habits. There will be booths in the Exposition Hall for all 17 days of the fair, providing education about tobacco cessation, food safety, disease prevention and ways to prevent infant mortality, among other issues.

“The theme of this year’s state fair is ‘Heroes in the Heartland,’” noted State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Many of us have heroes in our own lives, and I can’t think of a better way to support those individuals than to promote healthy lifestyles so we can keep them with us for many years to come.”

During the first two days of the fair, parents will be able to check their child’s immunization record and activate it in MyVaxIndiana. On August 10 and 11, attendees will be able to purchase copies of birth and death certificates from the ISDH Vital Records Division. Individuals should bring a driver’s license or other photo identification and a check for $10 to obtain a certificate on the spot.

Indiana WIC will also be onsite (Aug. 6 and 13) to help Hoosiers who may qualify for the nutritional program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Super Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Virtual Success Academy: A new way to learn outside of the classroom setting

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Gentle north breeze. High: 82°

Image

Many students across the Wabash Valley are on free or reduced lunch

Image

Rockville Woman Charged With 34 Counts of Conversion

Image

A lot of families are looking to enroll in Vigo Virtual Success Academy

Image

Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured

Image

Dallas Kelsey

Image

ISU Football

Image

Jonas Griffith

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois