Indiana State Dept. of Health to offer services at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — The Indiana State Department of Health will offer various services at this year's Indiana State Fair, which starts on Friday.

Visitors can take advantage of health trainings, birth certificates, free medication disposal bags, educational games and other activities designed to promote healthy habits. There will be booths in the Exposition Hall for all 17 days of the fair, providing education about tobacco cessation, food safety, disease prevention and ways to prevent infant mortality, among other issues.

“The theme of this year’s state fair is ‘Heroes in the Heartland,’” noted State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Many of us have heroes in our own lives, and I can’t think of a better way to support those individuals than to promote healthy lifestyles so we can keep them with us for many years to come.”

During the first two days of the fair, parents will be able to check their child’s immunization record and activate it in MyVaxIndiana. On August 10 and 11, attendees will be able to purchase copies of birth and death certificates from the ISDH Vital Records Division. Individuals should bring a driver’s license or other photo identification and a check for $10 to obtain a certificate on the spot.

Indiana WIC will also be onsite (Aug. 6 and 13) to help Hoosiers who may qualify for the nutritional program.