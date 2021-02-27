Indiana State Department of Health is offering more ways to get you the COVID-19 vaccine

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Local health departments are working to get everyone vaccinated with the help of the Indiana State Health Department. The Indiana State Department of Health is working with counties to administer COVID-19 vaccines to ultimately achieve herd immunity. That means state workers are on the frontlines fighting the virus, too.

The state department of health is helping counties across the state by offering pop-up vaccination clinics.

The 4-H Fairgrounds in Greene County is where the pop-up clinic took place.

The state department partnered with the national guard to administer the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

An official with the Greene County Health Department said this clinic could not have come at a better time.

That's because the age requirement was just lowered to 60 in Indiana.

Shari Lewis with the Greene County Health Department said, "I think that the state has done a great job in supporting the health departments with getting as much of the vaccine as we can, as well as providing additional opportunities."

Lewis said she was overjoyed when she heard Greene County was chosen for the pop-up clinic, especially since this is a rural area.

Lewis said, "Being smaller to be thought of in that manner to come and additionally, bring those addition doses to ur county is very exciting. And not only exciting, but it's also encouraging."

This is just a pop-up clinic so it is closed now, but will be offered again in a few weeks so people can get their second dose of vaccine.

If you live in Indiana and are eligible to be vaccinated you can schedule an appointment by clicking here.