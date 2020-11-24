Indiana Sports Network fills need for sports fans amid COVID-19 restrictions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 is challenging local high school sports action in several ways including limitations on fans. In fact, some schools aren’t allowing fans at all. One local sports television broadcasting service is making sure you don’t miss a thing on the field or on the court.

Six years ago Tony Harper founded the Indiana Sports Network out of Brazil, Indiana. Thousands of viewers have been able to watch high school and college sporting events here in the Wabash Valley because of his service. No one saw a global health crisis coming that would hinder fans from being able to watch their local athletes. Now, Harper’s service has more demand than ever.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have been restricted from high school and college sporting events all across the nation. Here in Indiana, Tony Harper’s Indiana Sports Network fills that need. During football season, one game had over 23,000 unique viewers watching.

“We were prioritized during the games because the schools and the families want people to watch,” Harper explained, “That will continue. I’ve talked to athletic directors who say, ‘yes, even if no one is there, we’re going to have you there so people can watch it.’ We feel lucky to be able to do that and we feel that is our mission to provide that entertainment and viewership.”

Harper says they will continue to broadcast games into the winter sports season for the Wabash Valley beginning on December 11th. He says he’s humbled that their product has increased in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always been a blessing to be able to do games and now it’s more than just a blessing and fun to do the games,” Harper concluded, “It’s a responsibility to bring that to the public, communities, and families.”

You can go to indianasportsnetwork.net to watch games here in the Wabash Valley on a live stream. You can also use the “BoxCast” app to view their games on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Facebook Live, and Roku.