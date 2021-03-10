Indiana Small Business Development Center Offers Businesses More

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Small Business Development Center has free services to help businesses boost their visibility and get through the impact of the pandemic.

These services include transitioning businesses to an online platform and hiring a digital marketing specialist to do their marketing for two months.

Another unique service the organization offers is hiring a photographer to capture a digital 360 tour, which will be available to customers online. It is important to remember that the organization will connect small businesses with services, and not just give them money.

"We actually have a Covid resource specialist and their entire job is to hear your situation and figure out what you qualify for," said Courtney Chipol, the Regional Director for West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.