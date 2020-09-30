Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 reached out to Senators Mike Braun, Todd Young, and Representative Larry Buchson to see what they thought about Tuesday night's Presidential Debate.

We were able to talk with Braun on Wednesday over a media call. He said there could have been fewer interruptions across the board.

He addressed the following exchange:

President Trump: Go ahead, who would you like me to condemn?

Moderator Chris Wallace: White supremacists.

President Trump: Proud Boys, stand back, and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about Antifa and the Left. Because this is not a Right Wing problem. This is a Left Wing problem.

To that, Braun said, "I think you need to be clear in that we condemn any extremism, on either side of the spectrum. Our country is not about that. With the high decibel level, I think might've confused some of his statement."

We plan to talk with Senator Young on Thursday.