Indiana Senator makes a stop at the Terre Haute Police Department headquarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senator Todd Young stopped by the Terre Haute Police Department on Monday.

It's ahead of Police Appreciation Week, which is next week.

Senator Young met with members of the department during his visit. He also toured the department's new headquarters at Walnut and 8th Streets.

Young told News 10 he thinks officers should have the tools to earn the trust of community members.

He said the new police headquarters would support the department's goals of keeping the community safe.

Terre Haute police hope to open the new building by August.