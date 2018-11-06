Indiana Senate race part of a much bigger picture

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - News 10 is closely watching the U.S. Senate race for Indiana.

Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly is running against Republican Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brenton.

Right now, Republicans control the Senate, but Democrats are looking to change that.

On Tuesday, we spoke with a political science professor Matthew Bergbower at Indiana State University.

He told us this race is a piece of the bigger picture.

"Who's going to run the Senate...what party is going to run the Senate is the biggest factor I suppose. This race, being one race in that formula of who has majority status in the Senate for the next two years," Bergbower told us.