Clear

Indiana Senate panel hearing state hate crimes bill

Opponents and supporters of a proposed Indiana hate crimes law are arguing their positions before state legislators.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents and supporters of a proposed Indiana hate crimes law are arguing their positions before state legislators.

A state Senate committee opened a hearing Monday morning on a bill that would create a law specifically against crimes fueled by biases regarding traits such as race, religion and sexual orientation.

Indiana is one of just five states without such a law and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said the state is “long overdue” to adopt a hate crimes law.

Repeated efforts for an Indiana law have failed amid fierce opposition from conservatives who maintain it would unfairly create specially-protected classes of victims and wrongly restrict free speech.

Business leaders argue state law needs to send a clear message that Indiana respects diversity so the state can attract talented workers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan Brown Bagger Program Open House

Image

Fork in the Road: The Big Boy Tenderloin at Jack's Place

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Former Vigo County Schools employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes

Image

Magnetic North Pole On The Move

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Monday services

Image

Search continues on Wabash River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property