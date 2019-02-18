Indiana Senate panel hearing state hate crimes bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents and supporters of a proposed Indiana hate crimes law are arguing their positions before state legislators.
A state Senate committee opened a hearing Monday morning on a bill that would create a law specifically against crimes fueled by biases regarding traits such as race, religion and sexual orientation.
Indiana is one of just five states without such a law and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said the state is “long overdue” to adopt a hate crimes law.
Repeated efforts for an Indiana law have failed amid fierce opposition from conservatives who maintain it would unfairly create specially-protected classes of victims and wrongly restrict free speech.
Business leaders argue state law needs to send a clear message that Indiana respects diversity so the state can attract talented workers.
