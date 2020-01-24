Indiana Senate considers bill to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Senate is considering a bill to extend the statute of limitations for certain sexual offenses.
Jon Ford, who represents Terre Haute, co-authored the bill.
Under current law, the statute of limitations for most sex crimes against children requires charges to be filed before the victim reaches 31-years-old.
This bill would create exemptions to this rule. The exemptions would include if police find DNA evidence of a crime, if there's a recording that provides evidence of a crime, or if the perpetrator confesses.
