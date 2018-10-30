Indiana Senate candidates work for your vote in final debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) -- Indiana’s U.S Senate candidates took every chance they could to deter Hoosier voters from their opponent Tuesday night in the final debate before Election Day.

Within the first few seconds of opening statements at Newfields in Indianapolis, Republican Mike Braun and Incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly took jabs at each other. Many of the voters have been heard before on TV ads. Multiple times, Senator Donnelly made sure to point out Mike Braun supports a lawsuit that takes away pre-existing conditions, among others.

Challenger Mike Braun declined his post-debate interview with the media. During the debate, he pointed out once again that he believes Chuck Schumer was running Donnelly's campaign, and the Senator supports what he calls the “Un-Affordable Care Act.”

Libertarian Lucy Brenton said she intends to spoil this election and the two-party stranglehold on the country. Polls show her getting 7 to 8 percent of the vote right now.

”I intend to spoil this election," said Brenton. "Something doesn’t spoil unless it’s rotten. The two-party system that has had a stranglehold on our country is rotten. I’m the first loser. The second loser will miss the mark on what Hoosiers want.”

The candidates danced around many of the questions, but they were prepared for the final question, What is your number one priority if elected. Joe Donnelly said to end the opioid crisis. Braun said to lower cost of health care and Lucy Brenton said to reduce the size of the federal government.

President Trump announced he will campaign for Braun in Indiana twice in the coming week. The first will be at Southport High School Friday. The second is scheduled in Ft Wayne Monday, just hours before voters take to the polls. When Sen. Donnelly was asked if any "big names" were coming to the Hoosier State for him, he said, “I’d keep my ears open.”