Indiana Senate bill 2 passes unanimously in committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - News 10 is in Indianapolis to find out more about potential state laws that could impact you.

One of them targets your child's safety on and off the school bus. Aliva Stahl's family wants Senate bill 2 to become law after she and her brothers were killed after being hit while getting on their bus.

If passed, it would increase penalties to anyone caught ignorning a school bus with its stop arms extended.

The senate judiciary committee met Wednesday morning to consider the bill, it passed committee unanimously and if you heard any of the testimony from the family, it's no wonder why it passed.

Michael Stahl is Alivia's father, he was the first to testify in support of this bill. Alivia was one of three children killed in Fulton County, indiana. in this case, this bill would make it a felony to pass a school bus with its stop arm extended and cause injury in the process.

For Michael, he says this bill is one way Alivia can impact Indiana even though she's no longer with us.

"It breaks my heart and I cry and I'm upset about it because I'd rather have my daughter here." Michael says, "I always knew she was gonna have an impact in some way, shape or form. Most parents generally believe that their kids are going to have an impact and all kids do in some way but Alivia had a way about her."

"I don't know how they can deal with the tragic death of one child, let alone three. and yet they're able to talk about it in public in a room full of people, and that's intimidating. but they put all of that aside and share their story. and i commend them for that." said Sen. Randy Head.

The bill now goes before the full senate.