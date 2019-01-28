Clear

Indiana Senate backs law change after school shooting

The shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school last year has legislators looking to change state law so that children as young as 12 could face attempted murder charges in adult court.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school last year has legislators looking to change state law so that children as young as 12 could face attempted murder charges in adult court.

The Indiana Senate voted 45-3 Monday in favor of a bill under which prosecutors could ask a judge to move such cases involving 12- and 13-year-old youths from juvenile court — same as they can currently do in murder cases.

Prosecutors couldn’t seek adult charges against the 13-year-old boy who wounded classmate Ella Whistler and seventh-grade science teacher Jason Seaman at Noblesville West Middle School because no one died in the May 25 attack. The current age cutoff for possible adult charges in attempted murder cases is 14.

While the boy admitted to the attack, a judge was only able in November to order that he be held in a state juvenile detention center until he’s 18 or deemed rehabilitated.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem argued that justice wasn’t served because of what she called a legal loophole.

“This was a 13-year-old child who tried to commit mass murder,” Houchin said. “Just by the grace of God and the heroism of Jason Seaman and the first responders and doctors who saved the lives of those two individuals this juvenile was not allowed to be waived to adult court.”

Opponents maintain children so young don’t belong in the adult court system because they often don’t understand the consequences of their actions.

Democratic Sen. Greg Taylor of Indianapolis said he didn’t believe 12-year-olds should face being sent to prison.

“You know this is going to be disproportionately applied to young black boys,” Taylor said. “Not intentional, it is just going to happen that way.”

Houchin and other supporters of the change say judges will still make the final decision on whether it is appropriate to move such cases to adult court.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -1°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Falling temps & windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Retired Major General receives hero's sendoff in Terre Haute

Image

Shortage of Correctional Officers

Image

Martin County rescued animals latest

Image

Two officers hurt in wreck, woman charged

Image

Free warm clothes to those in need in West Terre Haute

Image

Reach Services opens for homeless

Image

Temperatures and frostbite

Image

The weather is about to get dangerous - Kevin has the details

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters expands to Sullivan

Image

Bricks falling off downtown Vincennes building

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse