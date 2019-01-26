Clear

Indiana Senate backs civics test for high school graduation

Indiana high school students would have to pass a civics test in order to graduate if a state Senate proposal becomes law.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana high school students would have to pass a civics test in order to graduate if a state Senate proposal becomes law.

Senators voted 31-17 on Thursday in favor of requiring students to pass the same test covering American history and government that immigrants take to become U.S. citizens. The requirement would start with the 2020-21 school year.

Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn says many people don't have the understanding of how government works that's essential for being a good citizen.

But Republican Sen. Jeff Zay of Huntington questioned why the state would add another required test on students.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says he doesn't know whether the chamber will take up the proposal.

