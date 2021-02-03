Indiana Senate backs bill to ban renaming of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal to ban Indianapolis and more than 100 other Indiana cities from ever-changing their names has been approved by the state Senate.

Republican Sen. Jack Sandlin of Indianapolis said he sponsored the bill to prevent any movement toward renaming Indianapolis because it includes the word Indian following Native American protests that have led to the renaming of professional sports teams.

Senators voted 36-11 largely along party lines Tuesday to advance the proposal to the House for consideration.

Democratic Sen. Greg Taylor of Indianapolis said he thought the bill was a waste of the Legislature's time by prohibiting something that "never, ever would have happened."