Indiana Senate Committee passed a bill that could help children with mental health symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI)-- Local health leaders say these extra days can potentially help them save a child who's struggling with mental health. Some say this is a solid step in getting kids the resources they need.

Dr. Darla Hinshaw said time is moving in the right direction. The Senate Committee introduced SB192 at the statehouse on Monday. This bill would give children who struggle with mental health more days of psychiatric care. Hinshaw said she's seen the need for this bill grow over the years.

"I'm the doctor that diagnoses these kids, that sees them that determines the course of treatment. Everybody should have the opportunity to make good choices in their life," said Dr. Hinshaw.

Dr. Hinshaw says right now, children are only allowed 2-3 days in care. If this bill were to pass the house, it will give children up to five business days. The five business day proposal means Saturdays and Sundays won't count against treatment time.

"They come in so broken and so injured. it gives us more time in that inpatient setting to navigate them well and not continue to have problems," said Dr. Hinshaw.

Senator Jon Ford is one of the authors of this bill. He said this bill will help many children in the long run.

"We need to try to lower the stigmas our suicidal rates for kids are increasing every year. This is a solid step in helping those kids get the services they need," said Senator Ford.

Hinshaw said those extra days could mean so much to a child in need.

"I say to them you know what you have to say is important we do care about you, I'm sorry that you're hurting I'm sorry that this bothers you but let's see what we can do to try and come up with a way to fix it," said Dr. Hinshaw.

Next, the bill will go to the Senate floor for a vote. Senator Ford hopes this bill becomes law.