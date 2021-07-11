Indiana STEM teachers will be participating in a Sustainable Energy Boot Camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman will be hosting a Sustainable Alternative Energy Boot Camp for Educators starting Sunday, July 11th. This year the Duke Energy Foundation will be funding this event.

Teachers in the program will be staying on campus where they will be involved with lab activities, field trips, and lectures.

This educational program is meant to pass along ways to incorporate lessons about sustainable energy into the teacher’s classrooms.

Patricia Carlson, the director of the PRISM program at Rose-Hulman says this boot camp spreads the awareness of energy sustainability from teachers to students.

“I think students, once they see how much energy is being used in any given activity, really it’s an eye-opener for them.”

This boot camp helps teachers earn points toward their professional growth in Indiana’s teacher’s license renewal.

There will be two workshop series. One that runs from July 11-July 16. And the second workshop runs from July 18-July 23. Some spots are still available for the second workshop.

If you are interested in joining or for more information, you can reach out to Patricia Carlson at carlsonp@rose-hulman.edu.