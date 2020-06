TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization helping with medical needs in rural organizations is welcoming a new leader.

Cara Veale will be the CEO of the Indiana Rural Health Association. It is based out of Terre Haute.

The group helps connect health facilities with resources to meet rural needs.

The board president says Veale can help grow these services.

The group's board selected Veale from more than 50 candidates.

She starts in early July.