Indiana Restaurants gear up to enter Phase 5 of Reopening Plan

Indiana is set to enter a Phase 5 of reopening on July 4th. If all goes as planned, the state will basically lift all business restrictions at that time. Just a few weeks ago, restaurants in the Hoosier State could open for dine-in.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 6:15 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 6:16 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is set to enter a Phase 5 of reopening on July 4th. If all goes as planned, the state will basically lift all business restrictions at that time. Just a few weeks ago, restaurants in the Hoosier State could open for dine-in.

News 10 spoke with a couple of Terre Haute restaurants on how they’re faring as they gradually return to full operations.

Bars and restaurants have had some time now to adapt and get used to what many are calling the new normal.

News 10 first visited 5th Street Nutrition in downtown Terre Haute. Employees say that the public has been extremely cooperative during this time. Staffers are wearing masks, disinfecting often, and allowing a maximum capacity of 20 people.

News 10 also spoke to Charlie’s Pub and Grub owner Cheyne O’ Laughlin. He says it’s been a few weeks since they have allowed 75% capacity, and the community has been incredible.

He says June has been their biggest month ever and sometimes, on weekends, the line is out the door. He says the community support has been amazing during the pandemic, and he’s really happy with how they’ve handled the situation.

“Whether it is through carry out, delivery, or curbside, the support has not stopped at all,” O’ Laughlin said, “We’re getting a tremendous amount of support at the dine-in level. We’re seeing great crowds and our regulars back. Hopefully, it points to good things to come.”

O’ Laughlin says he wants to give back to the community by letting them know why you should feel safe eating at Charlie’s and what to expect heading into Phase 5 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan.

He says they haven’t heard much at a local level, but they expect to be at full capacity this weekend as Indiana’s Back on Track plan outlines.

Employees are wearing masks and are continuing to practice thorough sanitation guidelines. O’ Laughlin says he understands why some people may think twice about dining out.

He assures the community that they will do whatever it takes to make you feel comfortable and best serve you.

“We’re following all the guidelines and all the procedures,” O’ Laughlin concluded, “We’re going above and beyond in keeping your safety paramount in our minds. We also understand that people are hesitant and we respect that. We still want to offer them dine-in service to go and curbside if they feel they want us to come out to their cars.”

O’ Laughlin says he simply can’t thank the community enough for sticking with them throughout these tough times. He says to eat local, buy local, and simply stay local as we all work together here in the Wabash Valley to recover and get through this pandemic.

