Indiana Representative calling for the governor to prioritize vaccinations for teachers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Representative Tonya Pfaff is calling on the governor to prioritize vaccinations for teachers.

She sent a letter to Governor Eric Holcomb saying teachers are being overlooked and abandoned in vaccine distribution.

Pfaff wrote that vaccinating teachers lays a foundation for safely reopening schools, which is necessary for the well-being of students.

She said vaccinating educators is crucial to getting kids back into the setting that makes school effective and worthwhile.