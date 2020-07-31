Clear

Indiana Rep. Greg Pence criticized for racist items sold at his mall

U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, from Indiana, is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he co-owns.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is coming under criticism for allowing the sale of objects with racist depictions of African Americans at a sprawling antiques mall he co-owns — and the issue has taken on particular significance as the Republican defends his congressional seat in Indiana amid a national reckoning on race.

The Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, has more than 4 million items for sale by the merchants who rent booths from Pence, the vice president’s older brother, and his wife — including porcelain dinner sets and vintage clothing, Civil War relics, first edition classic rock records and thousands of old baseball cards.

But sprinkled throughout the mall’s 72,000 square feet (6,700 square meters) are also dozens of objects that trade in Jim Crow-era caricatures and stereotypes, like a coin bank featuring an exaggerated, straw-hatted Black figure biting down on a watermelon or “Mammy” biscuit jars depicting smiling Black enslaved women. Some are hard to find, while others are clearly on display.

Jeannine Lee Lake, Pence’s Democratic challenger, drew attention to the objects recently on social media, but customers say they have complained to management at the mall about the items as far back as 2008.

Pence did not reply to multiple questions and requests for comment about the items, of which The Associated Press identified more than three dozen during visits on July 21 and 23. Through a spokesperson, Pence distanced himself, telling The Star Press last week that he “is not engaged in the active management” of the mall.

Lake, who is one of three Black candidates for federal office in Indiana this fall, said the issue was brought to her attention by a woman who used to live near the mall who sent photos of “awful objects degrading and dehumanizing Black people” for sale. Lake visited the store in June and said she saw “rows and rows” of items, “mocking Black skin, displaying protruding lips and having bugged out eyes.”

“It made me want to cry,” Lake said.

Lake said taking Pence to task for the goods sold at the mall was “a necessary action for an African American woman running for Congress” — especially at a moment when protests across the country are highlighting and calling for an end to institutionalized racism. Demonstrations swelled after the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minnesota police officer pressed a knee into his neck, and have made racial injustice a central theme of the 2020 election.

Pence easily beat Lake in Indiana’s deeply conservative 6th Congressional District in 2018 and is expected to win again. His brother, Vice President Mike Pence, held the seat for 12 years. The vice president’s office had no immediate comment.

Lauren Smythe — who sent the photos to Lake and lives in Columbus, in the district Greg Pence now represents — told the AP that she first came upon the items in 2018. When she complained to management then, she was told that Confederate flags for sale would be removed, but also that the managers saw no issue with other merchandise. There were no Confederate flags seen for sale when an AP reporter visited this month.

Margaret Lowe, a Methodist pastor from Greensburg, also in Pence’s district, said she and her sister also complained to management — as early as 2008, two years after the Pences bought the store. They were told nothing could be done. The AP spoke to five other people who have said they also asked mall management to remove items over the last decade.

Joyce Bishop, the onsite manager of the mall, declined to answer specific questions concerning the merchandise. But in an emailed statement Monday, Bishop cited the mall’s “Offensive Material Policy,” which bans items that “promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance” and prohibits “racially or ethnically offensive language, historical items, reproductions, and works of art and media.”

Bishop said mall staff had “recently completed an audit of merchant booths and cases for potentially offensive materials to ensure compliance to this policy.” Bishop did not describe what the audit entailed or when it was conducted.

The emporium in Edinburgh and a smaller antiques mall in nearby Bloomington are Pence’s largest assets. The two malls, held by the Pence Group LLC, are valued at $5 million to $25 million, and are owned by the congressman and his wife, Denise, according to Pence’s financial disclosure filing. The Edinburgh mall rents booths, of which there are around 600, to merchants, starting at $189 a month, and also takes a commission of 7% to 19% from each sale.

Lake said she wants Pence to remove the objects, saying they are “being sold now for a whole new generation of the promulgation of hate.”

The objects all appear to be reproductions — though some are priced as if they were authentic antiques, said David Pilgrim, director of Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum, which houses one the country’s largest collections of racial segregation memorabilia. The items are similar to those curated by the museum and used to educate the public about racism, Pilgrim said.

Such items can also be spotted in antique shops and other retail outlets across the United States.

“During the Jim Crow days, these everyday objects — banks, cookie jars, toys, games, postcards, and more — served as propaganda,” said Pilgrim. “They were ways of saying: ‘Those people are different from us. ... We don’t want them in our neighborhoods, schools and churches.’”

Pilgrim said the objects can be educational, as they are in his museum, but he said their presence at a store was of dubious value.

“Are the people buying them for educational purposes?” Pilgrim asked. “No, of course not. Are they buying them to document racism or to celebrate it?”

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Showers and Cooler Air
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

'This is what we stand for, helping out,' Local man hosts giveaway for kids in need

Image

Consumer Alert: Face Mask Exemption Cards, are they real?

Image

Vigo County School Corporation to push back the start of the school year by one week

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible. High: 80°

Image

Macee Hamilton

Image

A new lease on life: Woman raises money for a new nose

Image

Absentee Voting made easy: Clay County Election Clerk talks General Election

Image

Work has started on the new VA facility in Vigo County

Image

CSX closes roads in Vigo County for crossing repairs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 178135

Reported Deaths: 7670
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1046874872
Lake11752440
DuPage11177509
Kane8964295
Will8352338
Winnebago3610122
St. Clair3419154
McHenry2824112
Madison204772
Kankakee164368
Rock Island152430
Champaign145319
Unassigned1291192
Kendall124722
Peoria118934
Sangamon90633
DeKalb80128
Boone71223
Jackson59119
McLean52015
LaSalle46318
Macon42423
Randolph4167
Coles36619
Ogle3655
Adams3631
Clinton32117
Tazewell3218
Stephenson3126
Whiteside30216
Williamson2895
Union27621
Grundy2605
Monroe24813
Iroquois2407
Knox2351
Cass18911
Vermilion1882
Henry1861
Morgan1765
Warren1750
Jefferson17117
Lee1362
Montgomery1336
Marion1250
Macoupin1233
McDonough12315
Franklin1100
Bureau1082
Jo Daviess1081
Douglas1032
Perry991
Christian974
Saline941
Pulaski900
Woodford843
Livingston832
Effingham811
Logan740
Clark650
Jersey611
White550
Mercer540
Washington530
Fayette523
Moultrie520
Shelby521
Johnson510
Jasper507
Bond452
Carroll433
Cumberland432
Menard430
Gallatin420
Mason420
Lawrence410
Ford381
Alexander350
Wayne351
Piatt340
Massac330
Crawford290
Hancock281
De Witt260
Wabash260
Edgar250
Fulton250
Marshall180
Greene170
Hamilton170
Hardin160
Schuyler150
Brown130
Clay120
Edwards120
Pike120
Richland120
Henderson90
Stark80
Pope70
Putnam70
Scott70
Calhoun60
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 65253

Reported Deaths: 2946
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion14270717
Lake6878266
Elkhart446775
Allen3480155
St. Joseph296778
Hamilton2366104
Cass17409
Hendricks1683105
Johnson1600118
Vanderburgh15798
Porter112139
Tippecanoe103111
Clark99445
Madison78964
Kosciusko78811
LaPorte78729
Howard77763
Marshall72221
Bartholomew71547
Monroe65230
Floyd63644
Noble61328
Boone60945
Delaware59752
Hancock59137
Dubois58710
Jackson5394
LaGrange53510
Shelby49926
Grant48829
Warrick45829
Dearborn44127
Morgan40832
Vigo40610
Henry35418
White33410
Clinton3323
Montgomery32621
Lawrence31127
Decatur30432
Wayne2928
Harrison26822
Miami2442
Scott23610
Greene23134
Daviess22419
Putnam2138
DeKalb2094
Jennings20312
Jasper1942
Gibson1933
Steuben1913
Franklin1878
Ripley1827
Perry17012
Orange15824
Starke1547
Posey1530
Wabash1483
Jefferson1452
Fayette1437
Whitley1416
Fulton1301
Carroll1252
Knox1200
Wells1202
Huntington1193
Spencer1103
Newton10810
Randolph1004
Washington991
Clay925
Tipton905
Rush804
Jay770
Adams731
Owen721
Pulaski701
Sullivan691
Brown671
Fountain602
Benton560
Blackford512
Parke441
Martin420
Ohio423
Crawford400
Switzerland390
Pike320
Union280
Vermillion260
Warren191
Unassigned0200