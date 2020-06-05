Clear

Indiana Releases Return-to-School Guidance: Vigo County School Corp. Reacts

The state of Indiana released COVID-19 guidance Friday morning regarding re-entry to schools. As we’ve reported, Governor Holcomb’s executive order allows schools to re-open on July 1st. Schools here in Vigo County are ready to take the next steps in planning to welcome students safely in the fall.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 6:38 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 38-page document is labeled, "Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools", or IN-CLASS guidance for short. Communications Director for Vigo County Schools Bill Riley shared his reaction and how the school corporation plans now to move forward.

The 38-page document is labeled, “Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools", or IN-CLASS guidance for short. Communications Director for Vigo County Schools Bill Riley shared his reaction and how the school corporation plans now to move forward.

Riley says they received the document Friday morning just like everybody else. The document’s purpose is to provide all Indiana schools with guidance for preparing school operations under the COVID-19 environment.

“What we do know is that the document is not very prescriptive," Riley said, "While it offers some guardrails and some concepts and some things to think about—there are definitely no mandates in there.”

It states schools must understand two key factors: the school’s ability to maintain a safe and healthy school environment and the prevalence of COVID-19 in their community. In other words, decisions on guidelines may vary by area.

Riley says it’s going to be a lot of work internally to review the guidelines. He says officials value all input from staff and parents, and they will also collaborate with local pediatricians and the Vigo county health department.

“We definitely want parent input. We definitely want those perspectives," Riley said, "What are we seeing here locally in Vigo County that tells us how we need to respond to this document? What are the things in there that we need to think about in terms of our particular local community?”

Riley explained what Vigo County Schools are considering when planning for the safe return to school. 

Riley says there are still so many unknowns regarding COVID-19 and a lot can change in two months. He says they are in constant communication with the Vigo County health department because COVID-19 information changes so rapidly.

He says they have been thinking about groups that they are potentially concerned about. These include staff over 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, students with food insecurity, or who are receiving special education, those who participate in extracurricular activities, and concerns with transportation. Riley says they have a lot of work ahead internally to see how Vigo county's situation fits in with the state's plan.

"There is a complex host of needs in our community. It will certainly take some time to assess that," Riley concluded, "It's our hope to offer a flexible solution for our families so everybody can see themselves in our plan."

Riley says later this month, parents should be ready to receive and respond to a survey. Again, they want input from many different places regarding schools opening back up. He says we should see a plan to return to school by July.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 36096

Reported Deaths: 2231
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion10095598
Lake3833203
Allen175371
Cass15927
Elkhart149528
St. Joseph133736
Hendricks119276
Hamilton118394
Johnson1121112
Madison59961
Porter55830
Clark53041
Bartholomew52739
LaPorte44624
Howard44036
Tippecanoe4294
Jackson3992
Shelby39722
Delaware38940
Hancock35127
Boone32435
Floyd32340
Vanderburgh2892
Morgan28426
Noble26821
Montgomery24818
Clinton2461
White2389
Decatur23131
Grant22523
Dubois2093
Harrison19522
Henry18412
Kosciusko1792
Vigo1788
Marshall1782
Greene17225
Dearborn17022
Monroe17012
Lawrence16724
Warrick16729
Miami1441
Putnam1427
Jennings1324
Orange13122
Scott1263
Franklin1168
LaGrange1162
Ripley1086
Daviess9916
Carroll943
Steuben882
Wayne866
Wabash802
Fayette797
Newton7810
Jasper731
Jay540
Clay533
Randolph523
Rush513
Washington501
Fulton501
Pulaski500
Jefferson491
Whitley453
DeKalb441
Starke393
Perry390
Huntington382
Sullivan371
Owen341
Wells340
Brown331
Benton320
Knox310
Blackford272
Tipton261
Crawford240
Fountain222
Switzerland210
Spencer211
Adams211
Gibson192
Parke180
Posey160
Martin130
Ohio130
Warren121
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0179

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 124759

Reported Deaths: 5736
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook807133846
Lake8584330
DuPage7939392
Kane6581197
Will5742284
Winnebago239761
McHenry166078
St. Clair122791
Kankakee97553
Kendall83319
Rock Island69424
Champaign6717
Madison61265
Boone48817
DeKalb4438
Sangamon35929
Jackson29610
Peoria28611
Randolph2734
McLean22413
Ogle2233
Stephenson2095
Macon19920
Clinton18917
Union17114
LaSalle15916
Whiteside14713
Iroquois1334
Coles12917
Warren1200
Out of IL1191
Grundy1072
Knox1020
Jefferson10116
Monroe9812
McDonough9313
Unassigned840
Lee821
Tazewell785
Cass740
Williamson743
Henry700
Pulaski570
Marion510
Jasper467
Macoupin462
Adams441
Morgan421
Perry420
Montgomery411
Vermilion411
Livingston362
Christian354
Jo Daviess321
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Woodford212
Ford201
Menard200
Washington190
Mason180
Mercer180
Bureau171
Hancock171
Shelby161
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Alexander120
Bond121
Franklin120
Fulton120
Moultrie120
Clark110
Crawford110
Johnson110
Logan110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Wayne91
Henderson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene60
Wabash60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland40
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
